Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 79,418 BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 193.3% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 739,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

DCF stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

