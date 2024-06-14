Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 209.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.81% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 884,975 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 233,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

KVAC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

