Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 505.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,632 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 1.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.60% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVII. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SVII opened at $11.12 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

