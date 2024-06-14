Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Holdings in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,837 shares during the period. AP Acquisition makes up about 1.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in AP Acquisition were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 42.6% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in AP Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in AP Acquisition by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

APCA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. AP Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

