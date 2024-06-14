Bulldog Investors LLP Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the period. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 makes up about 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALCY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter worth $2,848,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

