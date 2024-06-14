Bulldog Investors LLP Increases Stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,704 shares during the quarter. Trailblazer Merger Co. I makes up approximately 1.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

