Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.48% of ESH Acquisition worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESHA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

