Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CETU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 168,209 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 36,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETU opened at $10.65 on Friday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

