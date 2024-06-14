Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.30% of Spark I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKL. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $10.35 on Friday. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

