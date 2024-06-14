Bulldog Investors LLP Raises Stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,927 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5,898.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,549 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.