Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 992 Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Golden Star Acquisition were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GODN. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GODN stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.