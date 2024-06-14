Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $783,000 Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 8.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 806,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 149,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

