Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,762 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

