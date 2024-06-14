Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BZLFY opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39.
Bunzl Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
