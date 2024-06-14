C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BG opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

