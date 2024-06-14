C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,135 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,076,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

