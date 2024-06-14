C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $114,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $920.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.17 and a 200-day moving average of $916.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

