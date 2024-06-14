C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

