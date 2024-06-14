Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.35. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 878,967 shares.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

