CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CaliberCos Price Performance

Shares of CWD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,263. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

CaliberCos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

