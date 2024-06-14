CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of CWD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,263. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
