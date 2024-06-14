Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 708.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Price Performance

Shares of CLLXF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

About Callinex Mines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.