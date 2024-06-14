Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.88 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
