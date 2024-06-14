Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

CWB opened at C$41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$44.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

