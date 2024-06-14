Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716 in the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.