Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.17

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 90168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.