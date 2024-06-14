Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.70

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 121634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

