Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$41.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.09.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$40.71 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

