Carlos Quinones Acquires 4,000 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion by 28.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Orion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Orion by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Orion by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion by 9.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

