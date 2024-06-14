Carnival Co. & plc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

