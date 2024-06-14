Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. The firm has a market cap of $430.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

