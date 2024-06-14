Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,216 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 744,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 464,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENE stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

