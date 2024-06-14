Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.11.

Shares of CASY opened at $376.58 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.13.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

