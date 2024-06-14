Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $361.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $361.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $376.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.13. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $216.95 and a twelve month high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $430,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 103.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,474,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

