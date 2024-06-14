Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $326.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.02. The company has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.