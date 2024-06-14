Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up 12.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 3.69% of Cavco Industries worth $106,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,477.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $359.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.65. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.25. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

