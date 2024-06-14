Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.