CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $2,841,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $2,841,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,803,322 shares of company stock valued at $698,428,993 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

