CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $36.30 million and $1.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04511292 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,899,089.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

