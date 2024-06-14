Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

