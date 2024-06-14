Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPYYY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1189 dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

