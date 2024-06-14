Charles K. Cohn Purchases 500,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Up 4.3 %

Nerdy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 1,415,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,364. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Nerdy’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

