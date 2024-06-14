Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 3,010.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of CHUC stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Charlie’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charlie’s
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.