Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 3,010.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of CHUC stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.