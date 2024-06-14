Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 10,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 66,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

About Charlotte’s Web

(Get Free Report)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.