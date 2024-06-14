Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 23.5%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) fell 23.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 1,050,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 355,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £456,155.00, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

