Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.37. The stock had a trading volume of 895,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,567. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

