Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 236,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 631,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,324. The company has a market cap of $450.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.50 and its 200 day moving average is $459.85.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
