Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. American National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $166.13. 249,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,229. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

