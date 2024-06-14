Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.