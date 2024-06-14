Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,899,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.81. 127,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,254. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

