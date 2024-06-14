Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.62. 1,590,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

